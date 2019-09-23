British Columbia Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Dish Network (DISH) by $1.37 Million; Criteo Sa (CRTO) Share Price Declined While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Lowered Stake by $753,610

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 35,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 193,128 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42 million, down from 229,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.03B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. It is down 10.55% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Criteo Sa (CRTO) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 44,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 369,102 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34 million, down from 413,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Criteo Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. It closed at $19.51 lastly. It is down 43.46% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manchester United Plc (NYSE:MANU) by 96,960 shares to 164,000 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bitauto Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 238,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $18.24 million for 17.42 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold CRTO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Group holds 0% or 100 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.04% or 3.78 million shares in its portfolio. Shaker Invests Llc Oh holds 39,898 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Seizert Capital Partners Limited Liability invested in 145,510 shares. Sei Investments Company invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). 52,573 were accumulated by Jefferies Lc. Archford Strategies Limited Liability reported 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Platinum Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 0% or 12,178 shares. Td Asset Management owns 12,404 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 272,040 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 96,872 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,669 shares. 11,865 are held by Trexquant Invest L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Amp Capital Invsts Limited owns 60,672 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 1.91M shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Nordea Inv Ab stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Blair William Company Il reported 21,819 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability holds 44,170 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Gru accumulated 0.01% or 339,912 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 0.66% or 1.34 million shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 9,025 shares. 163,232 are owned by Toronto Dominion State Bank. 193,128 were accumulated by British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 750,000 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72M worth of stock. 10,000 shares valued at $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22.