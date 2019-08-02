British Columbia Investment Management Has Cut Holding in Citrix Sys (CTXS) by $3.11 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Valuation Declined While Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Decreased Position

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 2.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 30.27 million shares traded or 66.93% up from the average. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Southwestern Energy’s Cfr To Ba2; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 44.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 31,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 38,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 69,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $94.25. About 1.97 million shares traded or 6.51% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 08/05/2018 – Flexxible IT Accelerates Citrix Cloud Adoption in Collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Citrix Among the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citrix Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Call Buying Activity in Citrix Systems (CTXS) Targets Upside in Shares Above $105 Through Mid-September -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Citrix Systems (CTXS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/24: (NTGR) (AINK) (MTH) Higher; (ALGN) (SAVE) (TSLA) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 258,988 shares to 439,247 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 453,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 925,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $126.38 million for 24.54 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amer Century Companies has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Millennium Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 722,113 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 22,705 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 5,629 shares. Moreover, Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 3,028 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) or 37 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.11% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Jensen Inv Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,135 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.09% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prtn LP stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Rdl holds 1.95% or 28,529 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). First Ltd Partnership has 0.61% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Nomura Asset Management Co Limited holds 24,754 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp, which manages about $3.51 billion and $483.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10,200 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 456,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SWN’s profit will be $54.13 million for 5.33 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.96% negative EPS growth.