British Columbia Investment Management Has Cut By $4.21 Million Its Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Position; Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthcare Services has $50 highest and $33 lowest target. $43’s average target is 94.48% above currents $22.11 stock price. Healthcare Services had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HCSG in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Benchmark. The stock of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Jefferies. See Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) latest ratings:

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) stake by 47.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 168,241 shares as Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)’s stock rose 13.58%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 186,919 shares with $4.77M value, down from 355,160 last quarter. Advanced Micro Devices Inc now has $33.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.09% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.18. About 71.59 million shares traded or 0.41% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ARE NOT RELATED TO AMD “ZEN” CPU ARCHITECTURE; 25/04/2018 – AMD Sales Forecast Shows New Products Beginning to Deliver; 25/04/2018 – AMD first-quarter revenue rises 40 pct; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 150 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 09/04/2018 – AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense to @JimCramer; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Net $81M; 15/03/2018 – AMD Propels Tear-Free Gameplay Beyond the PC with Support for Radeon FreeSync™ Technology in Select Xbox One Consoles; 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup

The stock increased 1.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 725,916 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It operates through two divisions, Housekeeping and Dietary. It has a 19.39 P/E ratio. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of clientÂ’s facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Investment Ma holds 194,550 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 13,001 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise holds 841,158 shares. Great Lakes Lc has invested 0.2% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Conestoga Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 1.20M shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 81,225 shares. 1.38M are owned by Northern Trust. United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Florida-based Dudley Shanley has invested 2.71% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Moreover, Principal Fincl Gru has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 330,656 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 25,900 shares. Synovus has invested 0.02% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Boston Ptnrs reported 0% stake. Shufro Rose And Company Lc invested in 0.06% or 16,925 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices has $42 highest and $1700 lowest target. $33.22’s average target is 6.54% above currents $31.18 stock price. Advanced Micro Devices had 22 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 21. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Sell” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) stake by 22,355 shares to 47,958 valued at $8.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) stake by 6,404 shares and now owns 40,563 shares. Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) was raised too.