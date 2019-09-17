British Columbia Investment Management Has Boosted Position in Coca (KO) by $2.98 Million; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Taurus Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $10.15 Million

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 59,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.72 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.24. About 9.77M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 74.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 58,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,702 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 million, down from 78,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 2.50 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $733.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 27,265 shares to 291,678 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 13,042 shares to 27,302 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 37,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,695 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.