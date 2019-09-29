British Columbia Investment Management Has Boosted Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $3.59 Million; Troy Asset Management LTD Cut Pepsico (PEP) Position by $982,500; Share Price Rose

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 9,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 61,643 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.41 million, up from 51,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $387.87. About 751,895 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Tata Lockheed Martin sets up metal bonding facility in indigenisation push; 04/05/2018 – U.S. approves possible sale of military aircraft to Germany-Pentagon; 03/04/2018 – NASA: Lockheed Martin Contract Valued at $247.5 Million; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed and the Pentagon head back to the negotiation table over F-35s – it’s all about cost; 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 NET SALES $50,350 MLN $51,850 MLN; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO MARILLYN HEWSON ADDRESSES BERNSTEIN EVENT; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35; 30/04/2018 – Navy Awards Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Inc. $1.42 Billion Cost-Plus-Fee Contract; 20/04/2018 – Sputnik: Japan Asks Lockheed Martin to Craft Hybrid F-35 and F-22 Aircraft

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,174 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43 million, down from 94,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.56 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bragg Advsr has 0.49% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Country Club Tru Co Na holds 0.27% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 18,047 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx stated it has 2.99% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.41% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Haverford has 1.08 million shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 1.73% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Academy Cap Tx has invested 2.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Johnson Counsel accumulated 159,853 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has 5.56 million shares. Moreover, United Financial Advisers Llc has 0.69% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bank & Trust Of Stockton has 0.42% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Miller Invest Management Ltd Partnership has 4,631 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 2,324 were reported by Fort Point Cap Prns Ltd Com. 1,150 are held by Riggs Asset Managment Com.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 331,800 shares to 7.50 million shares, valued at $382.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA).

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 111,153 shares to 305,648 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 137,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,814 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spinnaker holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,563 shares. Sabal Com holds 76,660 shares. Next Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.14% or 3,558 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J Co Inc accumulated 1,685 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Oakworth Incorporated invested in 0.24% or 3,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings invested in 0.32% or 985,966 shares. 1,200 were accumulated by Cullinan Assoc. 88,892 are held by Rothschild Asset Management Us. 3,913 were accumulated by Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,196 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited invested in 117,618 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Brookstone Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Llc accumulated 5,274 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Keystone Financial Planning Inc stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 39,064 shares.