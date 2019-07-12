British Columbia Investment Management Decreased Its Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) as Stock Price Declined; Roumell Asset Management Has Raised Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Stake by $410,880

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 34,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 221,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 187,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 133,951 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 27.27% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.70% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 26/04/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 54.309B Leones 364-day Bills at Yield 23.13%; 04/04/2018 – SIERRA LEONE NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION DECLARES JULIUS MAADA BIO WINNER OF PRESIDENTIAL RUN-OFF ELECTION; 02/05/2018 – Real Estalker: Burt Sugarman, Mary Hart Selling Condo in West Hollywood’s Sierra Towers; 14/03/2018 – KGHM 4Q SIERRA GORDA UNIT EBITDA $116M; 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement with Sierra Capital; 24/05/2018 – Sierra Leone Sells 2.234B Leones 91-day Bills at Yield 7.34%; 23/04/2018 – Safeguard Scientifics Announces Agreement With Sierra Cap; 03/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS 1Q REV. $186.9M, EST. $185.1M; 03/05/2018 – Sierra Wireless Sees 2Q Adj EPS 17c-Adj EPS 25c; 12/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to Sell SLL5.6909 Bln 182-Day Bills on March 14

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 31.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 18,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,512 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 59,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $89.73. About 1.33M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 20/04/2018 – Microsemi/Microchip Being Reviewed Under Mofcom Simple Procedure; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 401,962 shares to 481,257 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better IoT Buy: Arista Networks vs. Sierra Wireless – The Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Sierra Wireless a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on March 12, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “Sierra Wireless Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Financial Post” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Promising Internet of Things Stocks for 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.52 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $299.79M for 17.80 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% negative EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 306,862 shares to 663,414 shares, valued at $10.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 27,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,315 are held by Nbt Bank N A. Nordea Investment Mgmt reported 81,485 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 125,754 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. 71,447 were reported by Associated Banc. Spectrum Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). First Fincl Bank has invested 0.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Lyrical Asset Mgmt Lp reported 4.44 million shares stake. Goelzer Invest Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Hartford Investment Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 15,606 are owned by Greenleaf Trust. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 46,530 shares. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 46,966 shares. Nomura Holdg owns 703 shares. Ameriprise Finance holds 0.05% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio.