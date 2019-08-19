British Columbia Investment Management Decreased Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Position by $4.90 Million; Stock Rose; Holder Rwwm Has Lifted Daily Journal (DJCO) Position

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01 million, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $220.14. About 339 shares traded. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 35.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 132,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 237,851 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82M, down from 370,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 1.67 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 25/04/2018 – GM PRESIDENT SAYS KOREA UNIT CLOSE TO RESOLVING ISSUES: YONHAP; 25/04/2018 – UNION MEMBERS AT GM’S S.KOREAN UNIT ACCEPT TENTATIVE WAGE DEAL; 20/04/2018 – S.Korea will consider injecting funds into GM Korea for investment -Yonhap; 28/03/2018 – GM’S CRUISE UNIT SAYS CTO AG GANGADHAR HAS LEFT COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA MARCH TOTAL SALES DOWN 19 PCT Y/Y; 12/04/2018 – GM GM.N PRESIDENT SAYS SOUTH KOREA, LABOR UNIONS MUST AGREE TO GM KOREA PLAN BY APRIL 20; 10/05/2018 – GM EXEC BARRY ENGLE SAYS GM’S COMMITMENT TO S.KOREA IS LONG TERM AND SINCERE; 26/04/2018 – GM Financial 1Q Net $369 Million; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 26/04/2018 – GM Outlines New South Korea Labor Deal

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 20,653 shares to 99,604 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,086 shares, and has risen its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association reported 574,756 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 13,715 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.2% or 140,000 shares. Rothschild Corp Il invested in 27,667 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Of Oklahoma has 12,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Credit Suisse Ag has 2.29 million shares. Amer Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.92% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 153,300 shares. 1.30 million are held by Susquehanna Gp Inc Llp. Kistler has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Fairfax Finance Holdg Can reported 375,965 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.07% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 6.26M shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 803,803 shares. Wilsey Asset Mngmt owns 320,703 shares. Advsrs Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 1.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,984 shares to 391,614 shares, valued at $38.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 12,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,537 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold DJCO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 555,332 shares or 2.74% more from 540,544 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 1,100 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 10,302 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm Ny invested in 18,352 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Lourd Cap Lc invested in 0.87% or 41,331 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 273 shares. Bancorp Of America De invested in 0% or 8,282 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Llc has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0% or 1,196 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 57,257 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 244 shares. Citigroup accumulated 291 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest reported 88 shares. 1,000 were reported by Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 1,715 shares.