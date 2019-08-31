British Columbia Investment Management Decreased Its Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Stake; Lexinfintech Holdings LTD. – American Depositary S (LX) Shorts Lowered By 8.1%

Lexinfintech Holdings LTD. – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:LX) had a decrease of 8.1% in short interest. LX’s SI was 763,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.1% from 830,400 shares previously. With 1.24 million avg volume, 1 days are for Lexinfintech Holdings LTD. – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:LX)’s short sellers to cover LX’s short positions. The SI to Lexinfintech Holdings LTD. – American Depositary S’s float is 0.74%. The stock increased 4.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 1.59 million shares traded or 115.93% up from the average. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has declined 13.75% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LX News: 21/05/2018 – LexinFintech 1Q Net $23.3M; 21/05/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.13; 21/05/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS TOTAL LOAN ORIGINATION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO BE RMB80 BLN; 21/05/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY GMV OF E-COMMERCE CHANNEL RMB1.2 BLN, UP 28.0%; 03/04/2018 – LexinFintech to Attend LendIt Fintech USA 2018; 21/03/2018 – Lexin Appoints Two New Directors to Expand Board; 21/05/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.07; 19/04/2018 – LexinFintech to Invest RMB1 Billion in Partner Cooperation over Next Three Years; 24/04/2018 – LEXIN FINTECH HOLDINGS LTD LX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 21/03/2018 – LEXINFINTECH HOLDINGS LTD LX.O – TWO APPOINTMENTS HAVE EXPANDED BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS, FROM SIX PREVIOUSLY

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) stake by 7.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 5,006 shares as Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE)’s stock rose 3.08%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 64,159 shares with $9.15M value, down from 69,165 last quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Eq In now has $16.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $149.84. About 633,890 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc

Among 4 analysts covering Alexandria Equities (NYSE:ARE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Alexandria Equities has $16200 highest and $132 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -3.73% below currents $149.84 stock price. Alexandria Equities had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) earned “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Wednesday, March 6. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Prudential Financial invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 144,760 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 2,227 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prns Llp owns 2,153 shares. Rmb Cap Lc holds 0.11% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 31,218 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.02% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Sumitomo Life invested in 0.2% or 10,537 shares. Panagora Asset invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Washington Trust State Bank holds 0% or 2 shares. 5,897 were reported by Qs Investors Ltd Co. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.14% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 56,894 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 38 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Payden Rygel owns 112,100 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 175,676 shares to 501,092 valued at $28.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) stake by 71,076 shares and now owns 103,244 shares. Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) was raised too.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The firm operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It has a 11.05 P/E ratio. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities.