British Columbia Investment Management Decreased Illumina (ILMN) Holding by $4.22 Million; Hasbro (HAS) Shareholder Alethea Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $504,900

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 13,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,523 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, down from 41,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 15.94% or $57.97 during the last trading session, reaching $305.69. About 7.88 million shares traded or 727.86% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $109.24. About 729,712 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys &; 11/05/2018 – Hasbro Presenting at Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Results; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss $112.5M; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: DIALWARE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC v. HASBRO, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1952 – 2018-04-06; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Sees Acquisition Closing During 2Q; 16/04/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS TOY RECYCLING PROGRAM, OFFERS FREE RECYCLING; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Takes a Hit With the Collapse of Customer Toys `R’ Us; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES GLOBAL TOY MARKET GROWING LOW-MID SINGLE DIGITS

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $200.81 million for 54.59 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 8,053 shares to 27,060 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $3.41 million activity. $848,854 worth of stock was sold by deSouza Francis A on Friday, February 1. $280,110 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S. On Friday, February 1 the insider Dadswell Charles sold $34,734.

