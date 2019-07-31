British Columbia Investment Management Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $20.62 Million; Golden Gate Private Equity Continues to Hold Position in Ares Capital (ARCC)

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 43,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, up from 479,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.61. About 716,288 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 19.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 257,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.34 million, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.5. About 2.24 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland has 1.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 189,741 shares. E&G Lp accumulated 0.54% or 15,348 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 169,151 shares. Fairview Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 39,751 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company owns 256,550 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability reported 123,108 shares stake. Navellier Associates has invested 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,079 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na invested 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). R G Niederhoffer Incorporated owns 2.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,900 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Corp holds 261,154 shares. West Oak Capital Lc holds 0.94% or 18,697 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moller Financial Services invested 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 2,526 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 24.84 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 24,063 shares to 122,011 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 3,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Gp Inc holds 265,568 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Com Limited Partnership reported 58,000 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co accumulated 443,051 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.05% stake. Virginia-based Burke And Herbert State Bank And Trust has invested 0.3% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 201,855 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Salem Counselors Inc reported 5,820 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 47,674 shares. Quantitative Invest Lc invested in 32,600 shares. Essex Fin Service invested in 0.17% or 33,433 shares. Putnam Investments Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Paw Cap has 40,000 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank owns 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 12,835 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $98,477 activity. $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.

