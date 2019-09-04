British Columbia Investment Management Cut By $3.41 Million Its National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holding; Last Week International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Analysts

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) stake by 53.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 131,186 shares as National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV)’s stock declined 4.41%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 114,223 shares with $3.04M value, down from 245,409 last quarter. National Oilwell Varco Inc now has $7.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 5.09 million shares traded or 10.88% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations

Among 2 analysts covering International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. International Game Technology has $27 highest and $19 lowest target. $23’s average target is 101.22% above currents $11.43 stock price. International Game Technology had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of IGT in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 20. See International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) latest ratings:

More notable recent International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IGT PlaySports Technology Powers Sports Betting at Resorts World Catskills Casino Resort’s Sportsbook 360 – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Game Technology: More Patience Required – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IGT Signs Three-Year Contract Extension with Minnesota State Lottery – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology services and products across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.31 billion. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale terminals that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; and produces instant ticket games and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides video lottery terminals , VLT central systems, and VLT games to government customers; video and traditional mechanical reel slot machines and casino systems to casino operators; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators.

The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 1.67M shares traded. International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has declined 44.95% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IGT News: 21/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.15; 21/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL GAME 1Q ADJ EPS 15C; 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 08/03/2018 International Game Tech 4Q EPS 39c; 05/04/2018 – MHPS Announces Integration PWPS IGT Business into MD&A; 21/05/2018 – International Game Tech Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $1.7B-$1.78B; 08/03/2018 – International Game Tech 4Q Net $79.7M; 22/05/2018 – International Game Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 21/05/2018 – International Game Technology PLC Announces Variable Forward Transaction By De Agostini S.p.A. And Related Registered Public Of; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $32.59 million for 57.28 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. National Oilwell Varco has $35 highest and $2500 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 43.06% above currents $20.62 stock price. National Oilwell Varco had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna upgraded National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Monday, August 12 to “Positive” rating. Raymond James maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup upgraded National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $2800 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “National Oilwell Varco Awarded Equipment Package and Design Orders for One of World’s Largest Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessels – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is There Any Hope for Oilfield Services Companies? – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) stake by 24,063 shares to 122,011 valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca Cola European Partners stake by 19,900 shares and now owns 91,095 shares. Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) was raised too.