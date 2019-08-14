British Columbia Investment Management Boosted By $2.39 Million Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding; Shorts at COMPUTERSHARE LTD AUD 0.20 ORDINARY SHAR (CMSQF) Raised By 8.98%

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) stake by 48.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. British Columbia Investment Management Corp acquired 20,044 shares as Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 61,728 shares with $7.35M value, up from 41,684 last quarter. Expedia Group Inc now has $18.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $126.09. About 650,457 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M

COMPUTERSHARE LTD AUD 0.20 ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) had an increase of 8.98% in short interest. CMSQF’s SI was 127,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.98% from 116,900 shares previously. With 2,500 avg volume, 51 days are for COMPUTERSHARE LTD AUD 0.20 ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:CMSQF)’s short sellers to cover CMSQF’s short positions. It closed at $10.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 129,801 shares to 258,994 valued at $9.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 471,970 shares and now owns 2.49 million shares. Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Expedia had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Argus Research. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Friday, March 22.

