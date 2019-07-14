British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Stock Rose While Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Increased Position; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stock Rose While 12Th Street Asset Management Company Lowered Holding

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 1082.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 7,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,622 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 1.22M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 1.16 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $241.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 4,020 shares to 110,543 shares, valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $715,634 activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $23,640 was made by Tempesta Daniel David on Friday, February 1. Ortmanns Stefan sold 1,841 shares worth $29,014. $130,824 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L on Friday, February 1.

