British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Shares Declined While Wetherby Asset Management Increased Stake; Vision Capital Management Decreased Stake in Electronic Arts Com (EA) by $506,313

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 9,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 26,033 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 16,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 1.23M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.84 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $359.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest Grade C (LQD) by 4,060 shares to 42,040 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,696 shares to 1,171 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 2,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,757 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).