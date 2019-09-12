British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Shareholder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Lifted Its Position; Banbury Partners Has Boosted Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding by $7.75 Million as Market Value Rose

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 9,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 179,526 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 169,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.25 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 87,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 336,867 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.25 million, up from 249,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $99.04. About 1.22M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.74 million shares. Bogle LP De invested in 39,493 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Amp Investors Ltd invested in 197,078 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 3,176 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Atria Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Webster National Bank N A invested in 762 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 73,346 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). California Employees Retirement System reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cardinal Cap Mgmt holds 1.19% or 46,640 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields holds 0.02% or 28,955 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 27,216 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 612,200 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co reported 604 shares. Bridges Invest Incorporated reported 8,748 shares.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Technologies Announces the First Single Box, Multi-Channel Solution for Wideband mmWave Measurements – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keysight bull sees $140/share path – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.