British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Holder Maverick Capital LTD Raised Its Position by $5.94 Million; Granite Investment Partners Increased Its Stake in Cray (CRAY) by $2.52 Million

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 14.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 97,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 750,610 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.55M, up from 653,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 228,636 shares traded. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 11.32% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.4% Position in Cray; 01/05/2018 – CRAY SEES 2Q REV. $110.0M, EST. $86.1M; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Rev $79.6M; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 144,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.31 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32 million, up from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 935,169 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 24,390 shares to 96,010 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 4,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,750 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CRAY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.58 million shares or 0.70% less from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 2,611 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 20,173 shares or 0% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). 44,286 are owned by Hudson Bay Capital Management Ltd Partnership. Ellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability owns 19,500 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 92,681 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.50M shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc, Washington-based fund reported 84,936 shares. 10,000 are held by Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 45,423 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Td Asset invested in 0% or 41,317 shares. Geode Cap Limited invested in 0% or 547,329 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Limited has invested 0.09% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY).

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,223 shares to 10,592 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 11,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,766 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

