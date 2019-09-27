British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Holder Drw Securities Cut Stake by $1.48 Million as Stock Value Declined; Focused Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $471,848 as Stock Price Declined

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 2,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12,569 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 15,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $8.9 during the last trading session, reaching $166.1. About 31.32 million shares traded or 100.78% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences

Drw Securities Llc decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc sold 43,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 196,802 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.86M, down from 240,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.16. About 1.15M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (SSO) by 3,627 shares to 45,055 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold (Call) (GLD).

More notable recent British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why British American Tobacco, Neptune Wellness Solutions, and Union Pacific Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Altria And British American Tobacco Are Great Retirement Portfolio Buys – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “California takes action against vaping – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Vaping Stocks to Consider Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “British American Vs. Imperial Brands: One Is The Far Superior Ultra-High-Yield Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $374.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Nasdaq100 Tech Inde (QTEC) by 8,346 shares to 65,640 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 9,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,722 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd.