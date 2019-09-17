British American Tobacco Plc S (BTI) Shares Declined While Bollard Group Decreased Stake; Alpha Windward Cut Position in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by $541,155 as Share Price Rose

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc S (BTI) by 97.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 11,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The hedge fund held 338 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12,000, down from 12,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in British American Tobacco Plc S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 555,249 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 96.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 4,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 139 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18,000, down from 4,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $125.15. About 447,826 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “7 things to know today and 2 Orlando-area firms hit stock milestones this week – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FCPT Closes Olive Garden Restaurant From Washington Prime for $3.2 million – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in September – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $155.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Rus Mid Cap (IWR) by 12,951 shares to 167,015 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM) by 3,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Omers Administration Corp has 0.08% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 8 were accumulated by First Personal Fincl. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 56,816 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na holds 9,494 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Company owns 998 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 126 shares. Fincl Architects holds 635 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 59,166 shares. Whittier Trust has 2,534 shares. Nomura Holdings owns 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 6,700 shares. Piedmont stated it has 77,639 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 442,495 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 266,127 shares.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03 million for 23.01 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Linde plc (LIN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why British American Tobacco PLC Stock Fell 11% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vaping restrictions likely coming to NJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “British American Tobacco: Why Not Just Buy Stock? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “British American Tobacco: Continuing To Execute – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.