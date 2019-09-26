British American Tobacco Plc S (BTI) Holder Bollard Group Has Cut Its Holding by $418,285; Investment House Lifted Position in Biogen (BIIB) as Stock Value Rose

Investment House Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc bought 1,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 8,528 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, up from 7,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $6.14 during the last trading session, reaching $229.76. About 808,565 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O SAYS LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED U.S. UPTAKE OF SPINRAZA OFFSET BY STRONGER-THAN-ANTICIPATED PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE U.S. – CONF. CALL; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc S (BTI) by 97.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 11,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The hedge fund held 338 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12,000, down from 12,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in British American Tobacco Plc S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 1.72M shares traded or 8.18% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 14,566 shares to 101,373 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 21,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $955.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,415 shares to 302,426 shares, valued at $14.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,844 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

