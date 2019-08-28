British American Tobacco Plc ( (BTI) Stock Declined While Schafer Cullen Capital Management Upped Holding by $1.91 Million; Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Holding in Diageo P L C (DEO) Decreased by $550,614

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 8,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $168.42. About 70,753 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc ( (BTI) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 46,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The hedge fund held 801,111 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45 million, up from 754,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in British American Tobacco Plc ( for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 1.20M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Diageo Benefits From Rising Spirit Prices – The Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Beverage Stocks: Macquarie Bullish On Diageo, Pepsi, But Says Constellation’s Asset Sale Was Underpriced – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.