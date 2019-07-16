British American Tobacco Plc (BTI) Stake Raised by Raymond James Trust; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Bell State Bank & Trust Increased Its Stake by $2.33 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc (BTI) by 33.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 9,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,233 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 28,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in British American Tobacco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 1.43 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 80.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 21,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,235 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 26,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $105.79. About 2.25 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park National Corp Oh reported 0.29% stake. Pettee Invsts Inc invested in 0.17% or 2,350 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The holds 0.09% or 740,976 shares in its portfolio. Verity Asset Mngmt owns 0.34% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,645 shares. Pension reported 0.3% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mairs And has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 30,640 are owned by Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv. The Washington-based Parametric Associate Lc has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 18,559 are held by Miller Management Limited Partnership. Cohen & Steers Inc owns 40,133 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 27,383 shares. 1,958 were reported by Convergence Inv Partners Ltd. Mechanics Bancorp Department reported 0.35% stake. Old Commercial Bank In has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Klingenstein Fields Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 188,479 shares.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,640 shares to 27,747 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 33,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,381 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought 150 shares worth $16,731.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (ISTB) by 19,085 shares to 37,754 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 7,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,560 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco.

