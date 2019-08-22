British American Tobacco Plc ( (BTI) Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Increased Holding; As Calavo Growers (CVGW) Stock Price Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $3.86 Million

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc ( (BTI) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 46,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The hedge fund held 801,111 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45M, up from 754,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in British American Tobacco Plc ( for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 642,677 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 46,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 284,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86 million, down from 331,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $90.47. About 76,257 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 376,043 shares to 882,515 shares, valued at $110.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 251,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 817,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 55,880 shares to 60,457 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. by 15,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,392 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc (Adr) (NYSE:DEO).

