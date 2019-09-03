British American Tobacco Plc Adr (BTI) Stake Upped by Argent Trust Company; W. P. Carey (WPC) Holder Griffin Asset Management Lowered Holding as Stock Value Rose

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 9,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 14,243 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 23,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W. P. Carey Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.28. About 199,404 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc Adr (BTI) by 58.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 7,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The hedge fund held 20,595 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, up from 13,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in British American Tobacco Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 413,605 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,370 shares to 38,842 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,709 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $214.21M for 18.11 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.