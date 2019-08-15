British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (BTI) Shareholder Waverton Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $964,976; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Position in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Lifted by $6.52 Million

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (BTI) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 23,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 405,695 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93 million, down from 429,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 1.86M shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 88,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.97M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741.41M, up from 9.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $94.92. About 9.99M shares traded or 27.15% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS WILL GET UP-FRONT $7.15B CASH FROM NESTLE PACT; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corporation Com Us$0.01 (NYSE:AMT) by 384,368 shares to 427,933 shares, valued at $84.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 48,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 788,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc Com Us$0.01 (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.