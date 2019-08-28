British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (BTI) Holder Waverton Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Meritage Portfolio Management Has Cut Entergy (ETR) Position as Share Value Rose

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (BTI) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 23,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 405,695 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93M, down from 429,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 2.96 million shares traded or 75.54% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 125,593 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01 million, down from 129,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $112.32. About 903,918 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 30/03/2018 – ENTERGY RESTARTS PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICH., NRC REPORTS; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Three Entergy U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP: REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Entergy, Exits Suez; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entergy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETR); 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 36,701 shares to 117,117 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Bank Etf (KBE) by 14,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,077 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

