British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (BTI) Holder Waverton Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Position; Kemper (KMPR) Shareholder New South Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $2.35 Million

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (BTI) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 13,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 391,759 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.66M, down from 405,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 850,054 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kemper Corp (KMPR) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 27,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 395,399 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12M, down from 422,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kemper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 270,939 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q OPER EPS $1.10, EST. 74C; 13/03/2018 Kemper Announces Early Termination of HSR Waiting Period; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – Kemper Corp: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Net $53.8M; 16/05/2018 – Kemper Names Miguel Edwards as Chief Information Officer for Life and Health; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Rev $693M; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q EPS $1.02

More notable recent British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big YTD returns for Big Tobacco – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “British American Tobacco: Still Heavily Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “British American Tobacco: Investors’ Negativity Is Understandable, But The Numbers May Not Justify It – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “British American Tobacco: Continuing To Execute – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “British American Tobacco: Not Quite A No-Brainer Buy Yet – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Waverton Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.07 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Co Com Us$0.50 by 23,910 shares to 176,760 shares, valued at $11.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co Com Us$0.20 (NYSE:AXP) by 45,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘B’ Com Us$0.1667 (BRKB).

More notable recent Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Kemper Corporation’s (NYSE:KMPR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Kemper Corp (KMPR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kemper Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kemper raises capital, gets more revolving credit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 89,900 shares to 92,700 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onespaworld Holdings Ltd by 1.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $91.28M for 13.63 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,875 activity.