Brit Amer Tbcco Spns Adr (BTI) Holder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Lowered Its Stake by $390,730 as Shares Declined; As Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Stock Declined, Tributary Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Brit Amer Tbcco Spns Adr (BTI) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc analyzed 9,530 shares as the company's stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 94,667 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 104,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Brit Amer Tbcco Spns Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 1.12M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500.

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 315,622 shares as the company's stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.45M, up from 763,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $761.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 3.46 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 28,600 shares to 9,300 shares, valued at $477,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc Cl A by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Investment Mngmt Lp stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bank owns 13,442 shares. Granahan Invest Management Ma has invested 0.51% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). 434 are owned by Massmutual Co Fsb Adv. Parametric Limited Liability Co stated it has 628,329 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Cap Fund Mngmt owns 55,808 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,246 shares. Sector Pension Board accumulated 78,340 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.03% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0% or 26,209 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Limited stated it has 25,200 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd (Wy) has invested 0.12% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Bluemountain Capital Management Lc holds 19,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 14,137 shares to 108,155 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 13,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishs Core Msci Eur Etf (IEUR).