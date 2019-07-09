Bristow Group Inc. (BRS) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bristow Group Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 66.48% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Bristow Group Inc. has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.04% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Bristow Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group Inc. 0.00% -15.30% -5.70% Industry Average 2.46% 56.64% 9.33%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Bristow Group Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 51.94M 2.11B 66.36

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Bristow Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.81 1.94 2.58

The rivals have a potential upside of 33.15%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bristow Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bristow Group Inc. -35.1% -77.29% -90.13% -97.31% -98.38% -88.23% Industry Average 3.82% 9.20% 13.15% 15.71% 75.82% 39.00%

For the past year Bristow Group Inc. had bearish trend while Bristow Group Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Bristow Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Bristow Group Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.55 and has 1.98 Quick Ratio. Bristow Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bristow Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Bristow Group Inc. is 158.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.58. In other hand, Bristow Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.79 which is 78.80% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Bristow Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bristow Group Inc.’s competitors beat Bristow Group Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Bristow Group Inc. provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry in Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe Caspian. Its helicopters are used principally to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations. The company also offers helicopter flight training services to commercial pilots and flight instructors, as well as military training services through its Bristow Academy. In addition, it provides aircraft repair and maintenance services; and search and rescue services to oil and gas companies. The company provides its helicopter services to integrated, national, and independent oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 459 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Offshore Logistics Inc. and changed its name to Bristow Group Inc. in February 2006. Bristow Group Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.