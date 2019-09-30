Bristolmyers Squibb (BMY) Stock Value Declined While Franklin Street Advisors Has Lowered by $1.65 Million Its Position; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Market Valuation Rose While Skytop Capital Management Increased by $6.17 Million Its Position

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bristolmyers Squibb (BMY) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 36,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 212,993 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.66 million, down from 249,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristolmyers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.47M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Grants Combination Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Potential Indication; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Employee Workforce Reductions Were Approximately 100 in 1st Quarter; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 12/03/2018 – THEATRE The Cherry Orchard Bristol […]; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Gross Margin 69.5%

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 616,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.74 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 615,056 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

