Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)’s Financial Results Comparing With GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drug Manufacturers – Major. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 47 3.30 N/A 3.16 14.06 GW Pharmaceuticals plc 167 32.00 N/A -8.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 0.00% 42.1% 15.6% GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 2.24 beta and it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, GW Pharmaceuticals plc which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and GW Pharmaceuticals plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 0 1 3 2.75 GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 6 3.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s consensus price target is $55.75, while its potential upside is 15.88%. On the other hand, GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 33.31% and its consensus price target is $187. The information presented earlier suggests that GW Pharmaceuticals plc looks more robust than Bristol-Myers Squibb Company as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.3% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares and 80.9% of GW Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s shares. Competitively, GW Pharmaceuticals plc has 0.62% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 2.73% -3.83% -4.66% -9.11% -24.64% -14.56% GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0.22% -5.99% -2.22% 15.57% 21.75% 66.65%

For the past year Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had bearish trend while GW Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend.

Summary

GW Pharmaceuticals plc beats Bristol-Myers Squibb Company on 6 of the 10 factors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers chemically-synthesized drug and biologic in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection (HIV). Its products include Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody to treat multiple myeloma; Opdivo, a human monoclonal antibody to treat renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, gastric cancer, melanoma, metastatic urothelial carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; Erbitux, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor; Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; and Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for metastatic melanoma. The companyÂ’s products also comprise Eliquis, an oral factor Xa inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation; Baraclude to treat chronic hepatitis B virus; Daklinza and Sunvepra to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV); Reyataz and Sustiva to treat HIV; Abilify, an antipsychotic agent for adults with schizophrenia, bipolar mania disorder, and depressive disorder; Beclabuvir, a non-nucleoside NS5B inhibitor for the treatment of HCV; and Orencia to treat rheumatoid arthritis. It has collaboration agreements with Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Apexigen, Inc., and Nordic Bioscience; clinical research collaborations with Array BioPharma, Novartis, Clovis Oncology, Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo; and license agreement with Nitto Denko Corporation to develop and commercialize siRNA molecules targeted at HSP47 in vitamin A. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company and changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in 1989. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. The company markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis. It is also developing Sativex in Phase II trials in neuropathic pain. In addition, the companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Epidiolex, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of dravet syndrome, lennox-gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms, as well as other product candidates in Phase I and II clinical development for the treatment of glioma, adult epilepsy, and schizophrenia. It primarily operates Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc was founded in 1998 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.