Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Valuation Declined While Benedict Financial Advisors Lifted by $344,250 Its Holding; Abbvie (ABBV) Holding Maintained by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,775 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 29,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 13.58M shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.3 – 291km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 09/04/2018 – BRISTOL WATER PLC BTW_pa.L – APPOINTMENT OF LAURA FLOWERDEW AS ITS NEXT CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER REPLACING MICK AXTELL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 4/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 30/04/2018 – AI-Run Bristol Gate ETF Outperforms Benchmark With 1.65% Weekly; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF COMPANY’S 12 NOMINEES TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 13.10M shares traded or 12.24% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apriem reported 2.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Arvest Bank & Trust Division stated it has 115,614 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated stated it has 3.75M shares. Old Bank & Trust In stated it has 163,401 shares. 143,276 were reported by Johnson Investment Counsel. Neuberger Berman Gp Incorporated Limited Company reported 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Btc Management reported 0.48% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ing Groep Nv owns 221,952 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Burns J W And Ny, New York-based fund reported 22,637 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 18,330 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.44% or 194,023 shares. Private Trust Company Na holds 0.73% or 49,670 shares. 81,811 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc. Perkins Coie holds 0.74% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 22,260 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc owns 489,564 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. On Tuesday, July 30 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 10,000 shares. 25,000 shares valued at $1.76M were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Lessons From AbbVie’s $5.8 Billion Blunder With Cancer Drug Rova-T – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $146.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 188 shares to 409 shares, valued at $774,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. by 10,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,476 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $240.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,730 shares to 82,510 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 259,614 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited. Fincl Bank Of Stockton has 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Advisor Prtn holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 28,859 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cypress Capital Grp Inc holds 60,337 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Td Cap Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 49.64M were reported by Dodge Cox. 30,895 are owned by Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc. Regions Financial holds 790,631 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5.32 million shares. Palladium Prns Limited Liability Corp owns 52,508 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Management Group Lc holds 2.7% or 156,066 shares in its portfolio. Mcrae Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,300 shares. Excalibur has 0.72% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 17,181 shares.