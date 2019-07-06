Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Trades at $45.89 After Triangle; 5 Analysts Are Bullish The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Guggenheim. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TJX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, February 28. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. UBS maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Thursday, February 28 with “Sell” rating. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by CFRA. See The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Nomura New Target: $57.0000 60.0000

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Nomura New Target: $55.0000 57.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Baird 63.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $56 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: CFRA Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Upgrade

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) formed triangle with $47.27 target or 3.00% above today’s $45.89 share price. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has $75.26B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 8.24 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/20/2018, 4:00 PM; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Housing Authority Thu, 3/8/2018, 10:00 AM; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold The TJX Companies, Inc. shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 738,477 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.5% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 104,908 shares. Fin Consulate reported 0.33% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Buckingham Asset Management Lc reported 5,164 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Quadrant Limited Liability accumulated 44,108 shares. 123,059 are owned by Cambridge Fincl Grp. Proffitt Goodson has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 62 shares. Peddock Advsr Lc stated it has 0.12% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri reported 34,252 shares. At Bankshares has 26,035 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Asset Management One Ltd reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Duncker Streett has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Fil owns 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 499 shares. Guggenheim Lc accumulated 564,117 shares.

The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.67M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $64.61 billion. It operates through four divisions: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. It has a 22.3 P/E ratio. The firm sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.93 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.