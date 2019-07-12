Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Trades at $44.53 After Triangle; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 12 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, February 13. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CL in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18 with “Market Perform”. UBS maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7000 target in Monday, April 29 report. See Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) latest ratings:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) formed triangle with $46.31 target or 4.00% above today’s $44.53 share price. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has $72.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 22.97 million shares traded or 63.27% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 16/05/2018 – DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC DHG.l – ANNOUNCES TWO NEW HOTELS IN BRISTOL AND BIRMINGHAM, UK; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss ASCO Highlights; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 03/05/2018 – EMA VALIDATES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S TYPE II VARIATION APPLICAT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 534,801 shares. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 0.28% or 49,734 shares. Principal Financial Grp stated it has 2.78 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Linscomb & Williams invested in 4,709 shares. Burney Communication holds 9,625 shares. Kamunting Street Mgmt L P has 3.45% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). M&R Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.23% or 21,892 shares. Azimuth Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 147,529 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 67,394 shares. Blackrock holds 107.62 million shares. Advisors Ltd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,584 shares. South State has 0.25% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 1832 Asset Mgmt L P holds 0.01% or 31,131 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $54.80’s average target is 23.06% above currents $44.53 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. UBS maintained the shares of BMY in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Neutral” rating.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.71B for 10.60 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Colgate-Palmolive Company shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 7,561 shares. Manikay Prns Ltd Liability holds 5.07% or 600,000 shares in its portfolio. New England Research And Management has invested 0.43% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.4% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Whitnell And owns 8,931 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Plancorp Lc reported 13,234 shares. S&T Natl Bank Pa reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, B Riley Wealth Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mirae Asset Global holds 0.03% or 58,563 shares in its portfolio. Conning invested in 19,560 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Assetmark reported 1,715 shares stake. Moreover, Bright Rock Lc has 1.64% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Franklin Resource Inc reported 4.87M shares stake. Greatmark Investment Partners owns 5,042 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “After Hours: Illumina Issues a Warning, Colgate-Palmolive Makes an Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Dow Closes Over 27,000 For First Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “J&J (JNJ), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Ordered to Pay About $12M in Talc-Cancer Case – Bloomberg; Jury Decided Against Awarding Punitive Damages – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity. CAHILL JOHN T sold 5,780 shares worth $372,590.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $73.89. About 2.82 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.77 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 27.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.