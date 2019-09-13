Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Stock Value Declined While Benedict Financial Advisors Increased by $344,250 Its Holding; Gogo (GOGO) Holding Held by Citadel Advisors Llc

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 677.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 783,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The hedge fund held 899,015 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, up from 115,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 2.36M shares traded or 45.81% up from the average. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP SAYS HAVE ENGAGED, MAY FROM TIME TO TIME CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF GOGO INC; 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 04/05/2018 – GOGO 1Q LOSS/SHR 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 58C; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s: Gogo Has Had Weakening Credit Metrics and Operational Difficulties; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADE GOGO’S CFR TO Caa1; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 19/03/2018 – GOGO HOLDER SENATOR INVESTMENT HAVE HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS; 04/05/2018 – GOGO INC GOGO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $865 MLN TO $935 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Gogo’s 2Ku lnflight Connectivity Solution Selected by Air Canada for its Bombardier C-Series Aircraft

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,775 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 29,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 4.15 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM; 02/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS & FLATIRON EXPAND PACT WITH A THREE-YEAR PACT; 26/04/2018 – BMY FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.66, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold GOGO shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 2.07% more from 47.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer & Incorporated stated it has 27,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 42,888 are owned by Jefferies Group Limited Com. Gabelli Funds Limited Com owns 924,132 shares. Clearline Cap Lp invested in 84,878 shares. Hodges Capital Management accumulated 1.00 million shares. 15,769 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 364,848 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 2.11M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 609,636 shares. Millennium Management Ltd invested in 1.55M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 220,811 shares stake. 4,870 are held by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Premier Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 239,691 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 81,342 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 119,300 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $20,000 was made by MUNDHEIM ROBERT H on Monday, August 19. $532,579 worth of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was bought by TOWNSEND CHARLES C.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carriage Svcs Inc (NYSE:CSV) by 25,826 shares to 19,793 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (Call) (NYSE:H) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,100 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (Put) (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grimes And reported 0.59% stake. Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability Corporation Ny has 18,146 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 7,138 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability owns 4,649 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council holds 374,950 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 22.58 million shares. Capstone Advsrs Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 8,549 shares. Acropolis Invest Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Weiss Multi holds 75,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Stoneridge Limited Liability invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kbc Grp Nv invested in 0.3% or 845,708 shares. Elm Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 7,358 shares. John G Ullman And Associate reported 2.86% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Family has 0.29% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,546 shares. Adirondack Trust Com reported 24,610 shares.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $240.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,730 shares to 82,510 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920.