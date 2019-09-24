Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Shareholder Tudor Investment Et Al Decreased Its Position by $14.44 Million; Donald Smith & Company Increases Position in Era Group (ERA)

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Era Group (ERA) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 272,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.54% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46 million, up from 862,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Era Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 111,376 shares traded or 9.74% up from the average. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 26.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 78.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 320,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 89,020 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 9.18 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.7 – 243km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol North and East Burial Grounds Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 12.03 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14,404 shares to 35,883 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) by 11,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Comml Bank & Tru invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ab invested in 338,386 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Permanens Ltd Partnership holds 102 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 5.00 million shares. Adirondack Trust reported 0.78% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Crestwood Gp Lc holds 0.01% or 6,075 shares. Guardian Investment Mngmt holds 1.69% or 42,754 shares. Thomasville Bank invested in 18,605 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Ims Cap Management stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, World Asset has 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 109,642 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Company reported 12,900 shares. Daiwa Grp owns 66,269 shares. Lsv Asset owns 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 168,600 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares.

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) by 333,801 shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $25.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 364,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 843,182 shares, and cut its stake in M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold ERA shares while 25 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 18.72 million shares or 3.41% less from 19.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 47,800 shares stake. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 222,870 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp invested in 0% or 2.18M shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). 7,936 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 108,674 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 6,600 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 109,835 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 15,118 shares or 0% of the stock. Intll Gru reported 15,305 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 20,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 7,010 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Donald Smith stated it has 0.38% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA).