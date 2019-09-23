Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Shareholder Benedict Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $344,250 as Market Valuation Declined; Caredx (CDNA) Holder Citadel Advisors Has Decreased Position

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 82.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 55,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 12,031 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $433,000, down from 67,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 842,357 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,775 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 29,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 13.58 million shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 17/04/2018 – JGP GLOBAL ADDED BUD, FTI, BMY, EPZM, IMMU IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE INC SAYS COMPANY ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUES INCREASED 10%

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $240.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,730 shares to 82,510 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (Call) (NYSE:X) by 1.89M shares to 3.87 million shares, valued at $59.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 6,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Radius Health Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.