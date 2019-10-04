Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Reaches $49.90 After 3.00% Up Move; Gideon Capital Advisors Cut Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stake By $1.23 Million

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) stake by 71.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 26,769 shares as Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 10,671 shares with $491,000 value, down from 37,440 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N A now has $7.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 127,421 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘

The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 963,624 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVALThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $81.63B company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $51.40 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BMY worth $2.45B more.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, makes, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $81.63 billion. The firm offers chemically-synthesized drug and biologic in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection . It has a 13.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody to treat multiple myeloma; Opdivo, a human monoclonal antibody to treat renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, gastric cancer, melanoma, metastatic urothelial carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; Erbitux, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor; Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; and Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for metastatic melanoma.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.88 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 9.02% above currents $49.9 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, May 3. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt, a Tennessee-based fund reported 16,950 shares. 7.25M were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg. Cibc Bank Usa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 17,741 shares. Kempen Cap Nv reported 771 shares. Hilltop Incorporated holds 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 9,038 shares. James Research Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ipswich Invest Mngmt holds 0.42% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 28,772 shares. 37,431 are owned by First City Capital. Allstate Corporation accumulated 149,390 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 406,237 were accumulated by Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Co. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 22,000 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 845,708 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Hedeker Wealth Limited Com has 0.78% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 27,066 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 9.75 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zions Bancorporation has $5600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is 21.20% above currents $42.49 stock price. Zions Bancorporation had 7 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 23. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Piper Jaffray.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) stake by 7,271 shares to 13,374 valued at $772,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) stake by 20,835 shares and now owns 30,338 shares. Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) was raised too.