Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Position Held by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc; Perceptive Advisors Increased Its Retrophin (RTRX) Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 717,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.77M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.79M, up from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.18M market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 219,594 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,775 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 29,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BMY FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-Hirtle Callaghan, HSBC Private Banking, RPMI Railpen, BMY Mellon AMNA; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 74 PATIENTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust holds 11,850 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.6% or 477,121 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 28,001 shares. Carroll invested in 18,144 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 120,519 shares stake. Moreover, Cls Investments Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 10,128 shares. Sabal Company reported 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Agf Invs America holds 43,371 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Chatham Gru accumulated 8,945 shares. 774,577 are owned by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd. Legacy Private invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bellecapital Ltd reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Guyasuta Inv Advsr has 17,797 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Lc invested in 5,481 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $240.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,730 shares to 82,510 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $4.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc by 240,000 shares to 262,970 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 174,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 970,997 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.