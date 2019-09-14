Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Position Has Boosted by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Increased Its B&G Foods (BGS) Holding by $597,840

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in B&G Foods Inc (BGS) by 71.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 29,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 71,854 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, up from 41,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in B&G Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 944,196 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 10/04/2018 – Government policy, rising costs prompt gas bill hike: BG; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 04/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N : BERENBERG RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 25/04/2018 – BG UMBRELLA FUND IRSH ANNUAL REPORT 31.12.2017; 09/03/2018 – BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – BG SAXO SIM IS EXPECTED TO START OPERATING IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 11/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES B&G FOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods Backs 2018 Sales $1.72B-$1.755B

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,775 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67M, up from 29,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 8:30 PM; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In rebuke to pharma, one-fifth of Bristol-Myers shareholders favor proposal tying pricing risks to executive pay; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 17/05/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces European Commission Approval of CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Cos Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 222,476 shares to 526,070 shares, valued at $12.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 12,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,105 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ims Cap Management invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). D L Carlson Inv Grp owns 43,726 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 0.37% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 43,619 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Founders Ltd Liability Com reported 19,612 shares. Odey Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 42,500 shares. Invest House Llc reported 22,844 shares. Moreover, Chatham Cap Grp has 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 8,945 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Incorporated Adv owns 0.23% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 21,680 shares. Naples Global Advisors Limited Co, Florida-based fund reported 24,244 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 40,893 shares. Td Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $175.27M and $240.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,730 shares to 82,510 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

