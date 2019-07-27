Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
75.2% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.35% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 2.77% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|0.00%
|37.30%
|15.10%
|Industry Average
|140.67%
|44.29%
|12.48%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|N/A
|48
|14.77
|Industry Average
|3.47B
|2.47B
|20.73
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
|Industry Average
|1.00
|3.10
|4.00
|2.77
$54.8 is the average target price of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, with a potential upside of 20.78%. As a group, Drug Manufacturers – Major companies have a potential upside of 59.85%. Given Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is more favorable than its competitors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|-1.73%
|0.28%
|-8.53%
|-12.66%
|-10.36%
|-10.29%
|Industry Average
|2.21%
|2.04%
|11.89%
|12.51%
|19.86%
|27.76%
For the past year Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had bearish trend while Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s peers had bullish trend.
Liquidity
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.77 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.
Volatility & Risk
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.74. Competitively, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s peers are 8.48% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.
Dividends
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers chemically-synthesized drug and biologic in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection (HIV). Its products include Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody to treat multiple myeloma; Opdivo, a human monoclonal antibody to treat renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, gastric cancer, melanoma, metastatic urothelial carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; Erbitux, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor; Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; and Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for metastatic melanoma. The companyÂ’s products also comprise Eliquis, an oral factor Xa inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation; Baraclude to treat chronic hepatitis B virus; Daklinza and Sunvepra to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV); Reyataz and Sustiva to treat HIV; Abilify, an antipsychotic agent for adults with schizophrenia, bipolar mania disorder, and depressive disorder; Beclabuvir, a non-nucleoside NS5B inhibitor for the treatment of HCV; and Orencia to treat rheumatoid arthritis. It has collaboration agreements with Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Apexigen, Inc., and Nordic Bioscience; clinical research collaborations with Array BioPharma, Novartis, Clovis Oncology, Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo; and license agreement with Nitto Denko Corporation to develop and commercialize siRNA molecules targeted at HSP47 in vitamin A. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company and changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in 1989. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
