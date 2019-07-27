Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.35% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 2.77% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 0.00% 37.30% 15.10% Industry Average 140.67% 44.29% 12.48%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bristol-Myers Squibb Company N/A 48 14.77 Industry Average 3.47B 2.47B 20.73

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.00 3.10 4.00 2.77

$54.8 is the average target price of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, with a potential upside of 20.78%. As a group, Drug Manufacturers – Major companies have a potential upside of 59.85%. Given Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bristol-Myers Squibb Company -1.73% 0.28% -8.53% -12.66% -10.36% -10.29% Industry Average 2.21% 2.04% 11.89% 12.51% 19.86% 27.76%

For the past year Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had bearish trend while Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.77 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Volatility & Risk

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.74. Competitively, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s peers are 8.48% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Dividends

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers chemically-synthesized drug and biologic in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection (HIV). Its products include Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody to treat multiple myeloma; Opdivo, a human monoclonal antibody to treat renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, gastric cancer, melanoma, metastatic urothelial carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; Erbitux, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor; Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; and Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for metastatic melanoma. The companyÂ’s products also comprise Eliquis, an oral factor Xa inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation; Baraclude to treat chronic hepatitis B virus; Daklinza and Sunvepra to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV); Reyataz and Sustiva to treat HIV; Abilify, an antipsychotic agent for adults with schizophrenia, bipolar mania disorder, and depressive disorder; Beclabuvir, a non-nucleoside NS5B inhibitor for the treatment of HCV; and Orencia to treat rheumatoid arthritis. It has collaboration agreements with Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Apexigen, Inc., and Nordic Bioscience; clinical research collaborations with Array BioPharma, Novartis, Clovis Oncology, Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo; and license agreement with Nitto Denko Corporation to develop and commercialize siRNA molecules targeted at HSP47 in vitamin A. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company and changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in 1989. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.