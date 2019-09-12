Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) Stock Declined While P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Increased by $12.35 Million Its Position; Cameco (CCJ) Shareholder Kopernik Global Investors Has Boosted Stake

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 218.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 274,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.14 million, up from 125,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 7.64M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 10.84M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.28 million, up from 9.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 3.10M shares traded or 25.63% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 617,933 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $20.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 235,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,815 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.