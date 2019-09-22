Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) Shareholder Yakira Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $3.60 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Trimmed Its Holding

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $363,000, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88 million shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 13/04/2018 – $BMY #AACR18 CheckMate-568 for identification of TMB cutoff for Nivo+Ipi combo in 1L NSCLC; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.45; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/4/2018, 10:30 AM; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 122,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 470,094 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.64M, down from 592,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha" on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha" published on September 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "DISNEY INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of The Walt Disney Company – DIS – Business Wire" on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance" published on June 26, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com's news article titled: "Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian's Sting – International Business Times" with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance" on June 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Celgene's $13.4 Billion Deal With Amgen Is a Win-Win-Win – Motley Fool" published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Bristol-Myers' Opdivo shows sustained survival benefit in NSCLC – Seeking Alpha" on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance" published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 28, 2019.

