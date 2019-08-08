Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) Shareholder Summit Securities Group Has Increased Holding; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position Held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 163,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 604,243 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.01 million, up from 440,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.93. About 413,730 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 5942.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 2,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2,538 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11 million, up from 42 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 3.54 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:45 PM; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 04/04/2018 – BlackBook: BlackBook Exclusive: Art Pop Songsmith Henry Green’s Guide to Bristol, UK; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank holds 21,668 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Federated Pa has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Shayne & Ltd holds 0.14% or 4,222 shares. Boston Research Management invested in 8,530 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hexavest Inc owns 4,930 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Company owns 588 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 0.42% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 8.50M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.57% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Puzo Michael J has 0.22% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Horan Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,012 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 0.17% or 36,069 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 3,933 shares. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 1.7% or 122,452 shares.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (Call) (NYSE:GSK) by 6,646 shares to 54 shares, valued at $226,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (Call) by 152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 391,876 shares to 379,149 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 54,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,668 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII).