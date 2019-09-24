Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Valuation Declined While Windsor Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $479,205; Carlisle Cos (CSL) Shareholder Dynamic Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Position

Windsor Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc sold 10,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 15,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.98. About 5.82M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 8:00 PM; 15/03/2018 – U.K. DEFENCE SECERETARY WILLIAMSON GIVES SPEECH IN BRISTOL; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 15/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.1 – 47km SW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd sold 7,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 11,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $145.36. About 170,092 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 23/05/2018 – Carlisle Title Transforms Closing Process With Milestone Messaging; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 15.66 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kwmg Lc owns 20,526 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. 370,001 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Moreover, Birch Hill Invest Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.04% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Excalibur stated it has 10.1% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Elk Creek Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 37,339 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Corporation reported 409 shares stake. South Dakota Council holds 0.14% or 46,700 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 6,238 shares. 32,989 are held by Voloridge Investment Mgmt Llc. Globeflex Capital Lp invested in 13,326 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 14,600 shares. 102 are held by Csat Invest Advisory Lp. Whittier Trust Co reported 0% stake. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 5.20 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 33,714 shares. 250 were reported by Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability. Kistler reported 0.19% stake. Freestone Limited Liability Company has 109,819 shares. Schulhoff & Com reported 27,354 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 1.76% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 7,315 shares in its portfolio. 16,950 are held by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Jfs Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 655 shares. Korea-based Korea Investment has invested 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,870 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 8,600 shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 9,065 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership owns 33,695 shares. Nordea Mgmt invested in 7.69 million shares.

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80M and $217.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 14,827 shares to 23,587 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Short Income Etf by 9,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Global Bond Opportunities Etf.

