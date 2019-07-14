Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Shareholder Blackhill Capital Has Cut Its Holding; Castine Capital Management Has Decreased Fidelity Southern New (LION) Holding by $9.28 Million as Stock Declined

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 426,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33M, down from 435,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 14.04 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:00 PM; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:00 PM; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Thu, 3/15/2018, 6:30 PM; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (LION) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 343,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 595,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32M, down from 939,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 665.01% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has risen 24.63% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.20% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc Inc has 3,542 shares. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Endurant Ltd Partnership reported 5.49% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ironwood Investment Ltd owns 7,105 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gru Incorporated Inc accumulated 21,943 shares. Cadence Llc owns 52,159 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs LP has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cls Lc has 1,960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Btr Capital Mngmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 4,365 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt reported 16,023 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Com holds 5,814 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co Ltd stated it has 7,211 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Commercial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 10.54 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dnb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 50,986 shares to 223,055 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pcsb Finl Corp by 36,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,120 shares, and has risen its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Voya Investment Management Limited Com accumulated 0% or 9,871 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,107 shares. Gam Ag owns 88,307 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 8,556 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Css Ltd Liability Co Il stated it has 10,854 shares. Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 1,160 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). The New York-based Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 9,325 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 822,417 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancshares has 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 39,800 shares.

Analysts await Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.34 per share. LION’s profit will be $12.45M for 17.21 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Fidelity Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.55% EPS growth.