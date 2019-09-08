Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Shareholder Blackhill Capital Decreased Its Holding by $427,700 as Shares Declined; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cypress Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $384,572

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 2,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 56,616 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, down from 59,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30M shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 426,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33M, down from 435,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 7.85 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 11/04/2018 – Nektar Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study to Evaluate Combination of TLR Agonist NKTR-262 with CD122-Biased Agonist NKTR-214 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 20,585 shares to 51,410 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Fincl Svcs holds 3,865 shares. Beacon Gp has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1,544 were reported by Valmark Advisers. Eagle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.97% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Zweig holds 58,000 shares. Comerica Bankshares reported 0.25% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Koshinski Asset Management has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Patten Gp holds 0.7% or 10,238 shares. Intact Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 0.12% or 21,300 shares. 100 were reported by Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Company. Cypress Group Inc holds 0.24% or 7,255 shares. Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 15,902 shares. Korea Invest Corp invested 0.55% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brandywine Global Lc reported 689,197 shares. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In accumulated 9,619 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Gp Lc invested in 11,198 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated accumulated 32,139 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division stated it has 26,634 shares. Cambridge Trust Com invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Renaissance Techs Limited Com accumulated 12.35M shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Co invested in 0.28% or 84,344 shares. Permanens Cap LP reported 20,102 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. West Chester Advisors, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,301 shares. Washington Capital Management owns 2.12% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 39,190 shares. Welch Group Incorporated Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 51,680 were reported by Palladium Prns Ltd Company. Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 76,703 were accumulated by Ls Advsrs Llc. Creative Planning holds 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 287,141 shares. Davis R M Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).