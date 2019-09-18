Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Holding Upped by Timber Creek Capital Management Llc; Universal Health (UHS) Shareholder Reinhart Partners Raised Its Position by $316,810

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Universal Health (UHS) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 2,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 131,245 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11M, up from 128,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Universal Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $151.43. About 295,363 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 56.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 17,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 48,875 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22M, up from 31,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 3.57 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-Hirtle Callaghan, HSBC Private Banking, RPMI Railpen, BMY Mellon AMNA; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP- AGREEMENT WILL LEAD TO TRANSFER OF MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS FROM BMS TO CLINIGEN, WHICH WILL LIKELY BE COMPLETED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 05/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 145KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset LP holds 44,973 shares. Parkside Bancshares owns 49 shares. Bb&T Lc invested in 0% or 3,457 shares. Ellington Management Grp Lc stated it has 0.06% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited holds 38,375 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 1,792 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Intrust State Bank Na owns 2,902 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 0.01% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Charles Schwab Inv Inc invested in 0.03% or 385,761 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 15,372 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bokf Na owns 3,087 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Svcs Grp holds 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) or 13,999 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 274,639 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp Com (NYSE:L) by 10,420 shares to 271,409 shares, valued at $14.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hld Com by 456,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,587 shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc Com (NASDAQ:DORM).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares.