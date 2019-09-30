Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Holder Windsor Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Shareholder Forest Hill Capital Cut Position as Market Value Rose

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 25,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 365,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.74M, down from 390,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 367,558 shares traded or 166.32% up from the average. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC SASR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Sandy Spring; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q EPS 61C; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Qtrly Div; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 05/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 19, 2018

Windsor Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 67.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windsor Capital Management Llc sold 10,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 15,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windsor Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.47 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 4/2/2018, 8:00 PM; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO LOWER SHARE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.50M for 10.66 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $29,972 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.97 million shares or 1.54% more from 23.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De accumulated 303,802 shares or 0% of the stock. Toth Advisory owns 3,940 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 2.63 million shares. Cwm Ltd Company stated it has 1,029 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 50,050 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 0.02% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) or 36,886 shares. Grace White New York holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 54,023 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc invested in 0% or 15,081 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) or 3.44M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 7,700 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% or 66,135 shares. First Manhattan Co has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 134,204 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Windsor Capital Management Llc, which manages about $493.80M and $217.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Global Bond Opportunities Etf by 51,559 shares to 112,717 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Short Income Etf by 9,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST).

