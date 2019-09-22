Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Holder Horizon Investments Raised Its Position by $895,230; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Market Value Rose, Hs Management Partners Has Boosted Position by $12.70 Million

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 104,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 746,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.92M, up from 641,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $119.8. About 1.86M shares traded or 57.02% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 339.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 19,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 25,755 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 5,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88M shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Rev $5.19B; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generat; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS IN PACT WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP BMS-986177; 27/04/2018 – Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 26/04/2018 – BMY FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.35-Adj EPS $3.45

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 586,060 shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $129.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 157,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys has 23,297 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ftb Inc holds 0.88% or 94,029 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability reported 48,351 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated, West Virginia-based fund reported 3,941 shares. Kames Capital Plc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 145,864 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 198,200 shares. Bogle Inv Management Limited Partnership De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,135 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd owns 13,898 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability invested in 2,010 shares. Tci Wealth Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 603 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 101,101 shares. Hendley Commerce Incorporated holds 1.82% or 31,905 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 16,319 shares.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: What to Watch – Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “7 things to know today and 2 Orlando-area firms hit stock milestones this week – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: DRI Stock Plummets on Sales Miss – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Pooled Five-Year Survival Results for Opdivo in Previously-Treated Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene’s $13.4 Billion Deal With Amgen Is a Win-Win-Win – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,695 shares to 1,034 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Sp Scp Etf (IJR) by 27,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,549 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc Com (NYSE:ED).