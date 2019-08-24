Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) Holder Blackhill Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $427,700; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Rose, Holder Mackay Shields Has Lowered Its Holding

Blackhill Capital Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com (BMY) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 426,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33 million, down from 435,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77 million shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 28/03/2018 – IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF FILING OF A NEW APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX®, FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC); 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR – FIRST TRIAL TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF EVERY 3-WEEK SCHEDULE OF NKTR-214 WITH ORAL DAILY DOSES OF TAK-659 IN PATIENTS WITH NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 7:30 PM; 07/04/2018 – #2 UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $BMY $NLNK; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 says there was an embargo break on $BMY that triggered the early release — not $BMY

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 12,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 238,685 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.93 million, down from 250,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03M shares traded or 75.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 21,545 shares to 292,754 shares, valued at $46.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 83,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 23,248 shares. Allstate has invested 0.21% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 5,221 are owned by Miles. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 35,483 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 5.11M shares. Paragon Management Ltd owns 1,304 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability reported 18,186 shares stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 95,942 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt invested in 0.75% or 861,067 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 9.76 million shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Wealthquest holds 5,142 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 146,932 shares. 78,000 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. Kessler Gru Ltd Liability holds 202 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blue Bell Private Wealth Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,416 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 19.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 12,028 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Virginia-based Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.46% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Chilton Invest Communication Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 18,366 shares. Park National Corporation Oh invested in 0.09% or 34,548 shares. Sabal Tru holds 0.04% or 9,932 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 433,617 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 133,171 shares. Moreover, Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 14,004 shares. Bangor State Bank holds 28,685 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 86,200 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Communications Limited Liability stated it has 22,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Architects has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 433 shares.